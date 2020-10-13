With many people turning to online shopping this year following store closures due to Coronavirus, Australia post has brought the cut off date forward.

In what they expect to be the busiest Christmas season yet for deliveries, the last possible date to send off a present is December 12 for normal post and December 19 for express post.

“With all the unprecedented changes we’ve faced this year, it’s safe to say this Christmas will be unlike any we’ve had before,” Australia Post told 7news.

“As we approach the busy Christmas period, we recommend sending your parcels and letters no later than these dates,” they said.

If you have relatives overseas the dates are even tighter, with November 23 for standard and December 2 for Express.

A full breakdown of the dates can be accessed on Australia Post's website.

Happy shopping!

