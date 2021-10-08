Tonight, Melissa visits Lambley Gardens, 40 acres of complex garden design including stunning flower fields, fruit and an extensive veggie garden, all set around a 19th century farmhouse. Located in the hot and dry windswept plains of central Victoria, the husband-and-wife team, plantsman David Glenn and artist Criss Canning, have combined their talents to create a stunning garden which also showcases Australian dry climate gardening at its very best.

Inspired by her visit, Melissa shows you how to create your very own colourful spring flower garden in a tower of pots. And just like life right now, it’s a bit topsy-turvy.

For more information, go to lambley.com.au

You might also like:

Melissa explores Melbourne's green laneways