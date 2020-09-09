Koko Black

The covetable new line-up includes:

Gaytime Goldies: A salty-sweet treat with a touch of malt, featuring vanilla and malted caramel ganache, dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with hazelnuts.

Koko Vovo: The beloved Iced Vovo is taken to the next level with a milk chocolate-coated biscuit topped with strawberry rosewater marshmallow, raspberry jelly and coconut.

Jam Wagons: the new take on Wagon Wheels feature crumbly biscuit batons topped with marshmallow and raspberry jam coated in milk chocolate.

Honey Joys: A party-time favourite returns with crunchy cornflakes and sticky honey, enrobed in milk chocolate or dark chocolate.

Koko Crackles: A grown-up version of chocolate crackles, featuring crispy rice bubbles, caramelised coconut and white chocolate dipped in dark chocolate.

Lamington Slice: Koko’s own take on the ultimate Aussie cake, with chocolate marshmallow and raspberry jelly dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with coconut.

Remco Brigou, Head Chocolatier and Product Innovation Manager at Koko Black said, “Every single person has memories they can look back to as the ‘good old days’ - where milk bars were on every corner, and where summers were filled with memories of birthday parties, fetes and trips to the tuckshop.

"We want our Australian Classics Collection to reinvent these moments in a contemporary way, making people feel those fond Australian memories are here. That the golden days are now, and that you’re never too old to feel young again.”

The new range is now available online but won't drop in stores until September 24. If you can't decide on just one, Koko Black is offering the Ultimate Hamper for $169 which features the entire Australian Classics line-up. What a dream!

