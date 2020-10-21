Kmart new ‘Cooler Bag with Beverage Pouch’ is a handbag with a built-in wine dispenser so you can drink in public on the sly.

For only $25 this bag has an insulated secret side pouch with a bladder bag you can pour your wine into. On the side there's a discreet flap with an in-built nozzle so any onlookers will be non-the-wiser.

There’s still plenty of space for all of your on-the-go summer needs including sunscreen, towels, a hat and a snack or two.

Kmart

“This drink dispenser is an essential carry-along for those outdoor adventures,” the website says. It seems customers agree as the bag has quickly sold out online.

The sneaky bag also has an adjustable strap and is easy to clean with leak-proof PEVA lining so you can have a fuss-free wine time.

