Kmart has revealed a sneak preview of its ‘smart’ kettle, which is set to be released online soon.

For $65, the grey kettle contains 1.7L and connects to Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can turn it on from anywhere in your home, including your bed.

The handy machine has different temperature options for various drinks including green tea, white tea and coffee, depending on your beverage of choice. Plus you can keep the water warm while you rest with the warming button.

While it’s unclear when it will be available online, one lucky Kmart shopper has already found it in stores.

“[It] connects to your smartphone so you can turn your kettle on while still in bed, just as long as there is water in the kettle,” she wrote to the Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia.



“You can adjust the temperature from your phone and it’s pretty quiet. Best $65 I’ve ever spent,” she added.

The post has since received over 3,000 likes with Kmart fans agreeing that it’s a game-changer.

“Looks like I’m off to Kmart today,” one woman wrote.

“Shut up and take my money!” another joked, “Put it on the Xmas list for sure!” said another.

