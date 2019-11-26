Posting in the Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Décor, the woman explained how she heard a “weird pop” coming from her bathroom.

“I was in my lounge room and heard a weird pop-like sound, and I went to investigate and found it like this,” she said.

The post caused a stir on Facebook, with many shoppers claiming that they too had had similar experiences with the $20 product.

"Accidentally bumped ours and the same thing happened," one Kmart fan said.

"My parents used to have the same one and my dad popped in down one day and he said he lightly knocked the corner on the cabinet as he was putting it down and it shattered and shot everywhere and glass ended up in his leg in a few places," another person said.

A Kmart spokesperson has told news.com.au that all of its scales had been independently tested by third party laboratories.

“At Kmart we’re committed to ensuring the products we sell are fully compliant with regulations and safety standards, which is why all of our scales have been independently tested by third party laboratories,” the spokesperson said.

“Our body fat/hydration monitor scales are manufactured from tempered safety glass which means the glass, if chipped or compromised in any way, will break into small fragments to reduce the risk of serious injury.”

The spokesperson said any customer who have had similar problems with the scales should contact Kmart’s customer service team on 1800 124 125.