The $30 rechargeable cleaning brush, which includes inter-changeable accessories, has been declared "a game changer" by Kmart fans.

However, the motorised brush has only been released in limited stores and isn't available online, making it one of Kmart's most sought-after products.

Taking to social media, one woman revealed that the brush got into every nook and cranny in her bathroom, and it managed to remove mould and limescale.

Another benefit is that the device does all the work for you, lifting dirt and grime without the elbow grease.

This isn’t the first time a Kmart cleaning item has reached cult status. The retailer’s $2 sponge erasers have long been the best, most effective way to clean anything.

However, it’s no surprise the disposable item is being dethroned by something more long-lasting.

If you’re trying to track down the popular item, most have had luck looking in the mops and household items areas of Kmart stores.

