1. Boucle chair - white

Boucle furniture is one of the hottest interior trends at the moment, and now you can get the look for less with Kmart's own white boucle occasional chair. It even comes with a matching ottoman for $29 if you want to go the extra mile.

Boucle chair in white, $89.

2. Harrison 3-seater sofa

The Harrison sofa from Kmart features an easy-to-clean polyester cover in neutral gray and will provide the perfect backdrop for a colourful throw cushion collection. With a contemporary Scandi silhouette, this sofa will fit seamlessly into any home's style.

Harrison 3-seater sofa, $389.

3. Stewart Hall Table

Create the organised home entrance you've been dreaming of with this sleek, contemporary hallway table. The handy drawer will keep common clutter culprits like keys and letters out of sight.

Stewart Hall Table, $79.

4. Thorne Table and Occasional Chair

Wondering how to decorate that awkward spot in your home? Pair the oak-look Thorne table and grey occasional chair together for the ultimate reading nook. Just add the Rattan Look Magazine Rack to complete the look.

Thorne Hallway Table in oak, $79. Occasional chair in grey, $59.

5. Rattan bed head

Rattan and 70s inspired interiors are not going anywhere any time soon. Jump on the trend without breaking the bank with this rattan bed head. This isn't the only rattan piece in the collection, you can also get matching bedside tables, a sideboard and a rattan coffee table.

Rattan bed head, $199 (King size) or $149 (Queen size).

6. Wooden cot in oak

Styling a dream baby nursery on a budget? You can't go past this functional yet stylish cot in a warm oak veneer. This cot will also grow with your baby and features an adjustable base that you can lower depending on your baby's age and development.

Wooden cot in oak colour, $299.

7. Rowing machine

The new online exclusives range also features a line of premium home gym equipment, including this heart-pumping rowing machine which can be folded and stored away when not in use.

Foldable mechanical rowing machine, $349.