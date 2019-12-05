Callum Smith, Kmart’s General Manager of General Merchandise, said that he felt incredibly proud to be partnering with ONTHEGO (OTG), Kmarts new online personalization tool, this Christmas.
“We have a long history of connecting Australian families with trends, making them more accessible to more people with our everyday low prices. We see personalisation as a fast-growing trend; something that can be created and shared with loved ones... and we wanted to provide this to our customers at the most magical time of year.”
Kmart’s exclusive gifting options includes:
- Kmart personalised gift stockings $15
- Kmart personalised t-shirts $19
- Kmart personalised Santa sacks $19
- Kmart personalised socks $13
- Toblerone Milk bars $10
- 450g Milo tins $10