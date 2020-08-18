All the materials needed Kushi Perena

The end product, a stunning boho-style masterpiece Kushi Perena

Have you done any makeovers before?

I love doing arts and crafts during my free time. As a child, I learned crotchet and knitting which encouraged me to learn macrame. Watching a few YouTube videos helped me learn most of it, as well as having a bit of experience with knitting and crocheting. Sewing, acrylic pour painting and decorating the house with DIYs are a few of my favourite things.

What kind of look were you after?

I absolutely love boho designs and try to fill every corner of my house with a bit of “boho chic” look.

Crafting up a storm Kushi Perena

What was the biggest challenge of the makeover?

The biggest challenge was to keep the fringe straight. After combing the fringe and a good layer of hair spray, I still had to add hot glue around to keep the shape.

Talk us through the process

Get a metal or a wooden ring, must be the same size as the mirror. If you can’t find one, cut a ring with cardboard.

Get the macrame yarn and measure the length you prefer.

Cut each code twice of the preferred length of the macrame (ie: 6”X2=12”) Bend in half and use square knots around the ring until it’s filled with yarn.

Once the ring is full, group strings equally. It’ll be around 10 each.

Use hitches to make a pattern within the groups

Comb the fringe using a metal comb. If using 3 ply yarn, make sure to untangle all the cords first.

Evenly cut and trim the fringe.

Extend the mirror using cardboard.

Cut a circle in the middle of the cardboard to expose the mirror, then attach the macrame using hot glue and let it dry.

Make a small yarn loop and attach it at the back to hang.

Give it a good spray around the fringe using hair spray.

Before trimming the fringe Kushi Perena

Budget breakdown

Plywood mirror (any small mirror) - $5 from Kmart

Macrame cotton yarn (3mm) - $6 from eBay

Hot glue gun (previously owned)

A round-shaped cardboard / thin placemat $2-$3

Total: $15

After: A quick macrame-style DIY Kushi Perena

Treat yourself to a celebratory mug of tea Kushi Perena

Favourite part of your makeover?

The finished product was by far the best part, it was so satisfying to see the end result. It barely cost me $15 to make it. If I were to buy it at a shop it’ll be quite expensive around $80 I’d say, and time-wise it took me about 3-4 hours.

