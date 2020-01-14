“Meal Prep done with the new Kmart containers,” says one mum on Kmart home decor and hacks Australia Facebook group. “So convenient and also have the measurements on the bottom!”

According to Kmart, the containers are BPA-free and can be used in the microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

Portion control is made easy, with each compartment clearly labelled with measurements.

Other Kmart mums were quick to chime in on the post, share their own meal prepping efforts on Facebook and Instagram.

One mum explained that she had also bought the Aldi meal prep containers and she found that “the Kmart ones are way better”.

One commenter said that they bought $10 individual containers from Coles and they are now “regretting” their purchase.

Another added: “DIY YouFoodz. Love this idea!!”

The containers are also available in two compartments and a single compartment.