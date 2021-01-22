The new Kmart extension dubbed ‘Kmart Create’ can be found on its website and and with only 3 steps, it's a cinch to use.

With a huge range of customisable products on offer, including invitations, posters, tote bags, t-shirts, cushions and notebooks, you can easily spend a few hours on the site.

Kmart customisable framed print

Once you’ve selected your item, next comes the fun part: creating your design. There are thousands of free templates to choose from, all provided by Canva. Or you can play around with fonts and colours if you’d rather do your own thing.

When you’ve finally settled on an item and a design (good luck narrowing it down), you simply submit your order and wait for it to be delivered. It couldn’t be easier!

Kmart customisable hat and notebook

Canva champions the idea that design isn’t just for designers, and by teaming up with Kmart on this unique shopping experience, it makes it possible for anyone to create something special.

Prices range from $6 to $89, depending on size and item selection. Check it out now and get creating!

