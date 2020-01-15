Hailed as a “lifesaver” at the beach, the $49 sun shelter is an affordable option, with similar products selling for $150 elsewhere.

“At $49, it beats all other sun shelters I have tried,” says Kmart mum Danni Nash.

Danni Nash's beach set up with the $49 cabana

“It is extremely simple to use and super effective. Unlike another 'instant-up' beach tent which cost me $139, this cabana actually takes me only two minutes to set up. Taking it down is just as easy, even with a baby in tow. I highly recommend it.”

Other mums were quick to agree on Facebook.

“I got one last year! They are perfect. No more chasing the umbrella up the beach,” said another mum.

“They’re awesome! Withstands the wind [and it’s] easy to put up by myself. You put it up like an umbrella them fill the ends of each of the legs with sand,” chimed in another commenter.

Boasting a UPF50+ fabric rating, the cabana includes one sand anchor, four plastic pegs and four steel pegs.

