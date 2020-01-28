Sharing her discovery in the Kmart Hacks & Décor Facebook Group, the mum explained how she uses Kmart’s $12 memory foam bath mat to make a DIY ironing board on any available bench or table top – and the results are impressive. In fact, she even goes so far as to say she believes she gets a better result with the bath mat than the actual ironing board.

This solution is perfect for those of us who may be moving a lot and have an iron, but no board. Pick up one of these easily folded-and-stored-away bath mats from Kmart and you’ll have a makeshift ironing board whenever and wherever you need it. Just need to iron a collar into place? No need to pull out the board – just use a bathmat on the kitchen bench for a quick problem solver.

The post has since acquired more than 1000 reactions from the community group, and seems to be popular among other Kmart hackers. However, should you plan to give this hack a crack at home, be wary that the synthetic fibres of the mat may not respond well to high heat. You’ll need to lower the heat setting to reduce your chances of melting the foam and plastic backing, or be very wary when raising the temperature.

