The ‘Make Your Break’ station allows you to design your own KitKat from scratch, including the base chocolate, toppings and packaging. When you’re done, the in-house chocolatiers will whip up your KitKat creation right in front of you.

There will also be a dessert tasting table and a chocolate train, where you can choose your own flavours as they glide past you. Expect flavours from yuzu ganache and churros to cotton candy and peanut butter and raspberry.

The KitKat Boutique opens on July 6 in Sydney's Mid City.

