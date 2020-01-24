Kimberley Getty

The Kimberley region beat out tourist hotspots such as Sicily in Italy, Salzburg in Austria and even the Bahamas in the Caribbean, but we’re not surprised, seeing as the Kimberley region is home to the Bungle Bungle Ranges, and the beautiful Lake Argyle – which is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the southern hemisphere.

Located in the northwest of Western Australia, the Kimberley is described as one of the greatest wildernesses in the world, thanks to its complex landscape, spectacular gorges, waterfalls, cave systems and lush rainforest – not to mention the massive variety of wildlife.

Purnululu National Park is in the heart of the Kimberley, and the beehive-like formation of the Bungle Bungle Ranges is just as breathtaking as that of Uluru. The Bungle Bungles are World heritage Listed, and whether you like to hike, fly or drive – this is the outback destination for you.

Fortunately, the opening of the Kununurra as the eastern gateway to the Kimberley via Melbourne means more people will be able to access and experience the region, and check out nearby sights such as Broome’s Roebuck Bay Lookout, stunning sunsets and camel rides along Cable Beach.

So, if you’re looking for an adventure holiday in 2020, why not check it out?

