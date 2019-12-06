One of the best ways to identify a skincare winner is by learning what products are consistently best-sellers across the globe – because thousands of people are buying those products for a very good reason.

One pot of the Kiehls Ultra Facial Moisturiser is the brands number one product and is sold every six seconds across the world; that’s ten pots per minute. So, what makes this facial moisturiser so good?

Kiehls

It’s lightweight but offers 24-hour hydration, and the ingredients include moisturising avocado oil, replenishing squalene and a glacial glycoprotein derived from sea glaciers, to protect and deeply hydrate, while facilitating water retention in cold, dry temperatures.

In fact, in 2005, Kiehls sponsored a group of six mountain climbers who were attempting the first-ever ascent of Greenland’s ice covered peaks, and gave each person a jar of the Ultra Facial Cream. Upon their descent, the climbers reported that although the environmental conditions were harsh and freezing cold – their skin still looked great!

Free from sulphates, parabens and fragrance, this non-greasy moisturiser is perfect for all skin types – even sensitive.

Kiehls Ultra Facial cream is priced from $24 to $79 per pot.