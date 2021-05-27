Before. The uninspiring kids' room lacked storage and room to play. Chris Jones

1. Room for activities

Let their imaginations run wild by building a play station at the end of their bed – and we don’t mean the digital kind. A three-cube storage unit is the perfect base to make this clever piece, framed in pre-cut 16mm MDF then glued and screwed together.

Round the corners to make it kid-friendly, then apply a water-based primer. Paint the outside in a hardwearing topcoat colour to match your bed frame and the inside in chalkboard paint. An extra insert piece of MDF, primed, painted and covered in faux turf or an offcut of vinyl flooring, makes an ideal changeable floor for each play station.

This toy box doubles as a 'play station'. Chris Jones

Keep chalk organised by attaching a handy holder to the chalkboard. Chris Jones

2. Favourite colours

Come bedtime, provide your kids with the cutest and most colourful spot to slumber. Paint solid timber bed frames – here, vintage finds – in a colour to suit your scheme. Sand, apply water-based primer, then finish with a hardwearing water-based topcoat in white and a highlight colour-pop.

To ensure the kids’ room always looks considered, mix and match bedding and accessories to a complementary colourway – try blues and greens or pinks and peachy tones.

The bed frames were painted in each child's favourite colour. Chris Jones

To keep the room feeling cohesive, try to match the bed linen to the colour of the bed frame. Chris Jones

3. Playful storage

Armed with a roll of masking tape and a selection of coloured chalkboard paints, you can transform a plain, pre-primed chest of drawers into a colourful work of art.

Puzzles, dolls, cars and crafts, or undies, socks and pyjamas – once your child has decided what goes where, use dust-free chalk to write up the contents of each drawer.

The storage cabinet in the middle of the room brings the entire colour scheme together. Chris Jones

Each drawer has been painted with a mix of colourful chalkboard paints. Chris Jones

4. Chalkboard toy chest

If your kids adore to draw (especially on the walls), ensure their creativity knows no bounds by painting a large vertical surface in chalkboard paint.

Here, boring wardrobe doors have been transformed into an artist’s canvas by masking up sections, then priming and painting in various colours.

For side-by-side bands of colour, paint one section, leave to dry, then re-mask and paint the next section, and so on.

The second toy chest has been decorated with green felt to resemble grass. Chris Jones