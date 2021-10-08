Apples give off ethylene gas, and while this normally has a ripening effect on other fruits and vegetables the same cannot be said for potatoes.

A study published in the Journal of the American Society for Horticulture Science found, “ethylene delayed the appearance of sprouts for 5 to 15 weeks, compared with untreated tubers.”

Other handy tips for storing your potatoes include keeping them in a dark, cool place, making sure there's no moisture where you're storing them (don't wash them beforehand!), and avoiding storing them in plastic bags.

