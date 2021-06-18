1. Seal around windows

Adhesive draught strip is inexpensive and super-easy to apply, yet it can make an amazing difference. It’s sold in a range of colours and is suitable for sealing small 3-5mm gaps around windows and doors. Draught strip is often sold in a double-width roll that can be torn down the middle as required.

Getty

2. Winterproof your doors

On exterior doors, attach a suitable weather seal. There are many different types available, ranging from heavy-duty storm-resistant models to self-sealing versions that swing up and out of the way when the door is opened. Use a simple draught excluder (or door snake) to block the passage of cold air from unheated rooms into adjacent living areas.

3. Fill larger gaps

Sometimes draughts can enter through gaps between structural elements such as the edge of the wall and the doorjamb. This can often be a problem in older houses, or after a new door has been put in as part of an extension or renovation. Spray expanding filler into gaps of this kind, and once cured, simply cut away the excess with a utility knife.

Getty

4. Lay rugs on timber floors

These days, floating floors are all the rage, and the underlay beneath them normally stops draughts in their tracks. If you have an older home, though, and you have solid timber floorboards attached directly to joists, the gaps between them may allow cold air to creep in. Roll out a thick, deep-pile rug to cover them up – it feels much nicer under bare feet, too!

5. Cover exhaust vents

As much as 30 percent of the heat lost from a home can be due to the movement of air through exhaust vents that are not in use. The solution is to attach self-closing covers over the outlet of the exhaust duct on the exterior of your home. Choose a gravity-operated design that swings open easily when the fan is spinning, but seals tight to prevent heat loss when it’s switched off.