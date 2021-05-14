Getty

How to grow cyclamens

Climate

Despite being native to the islands of the Mediteranean, the modern day cyclamens thrive in cool temperatures. Avoid humid conditions when keeping them indoors as this promotes disease.

Aspect

Choose dappled light such as on a patio or verandah. In the garden, they do well planted in the shade of other shrubs.

Soil

They require a well-drained soil.

Water

Water regularly during the growing season and avoid watering the leaves directly or the corm (that large tuber-like structure on the soil’s surface) as this can encourage fungal disease. Instead, keep them moist by watering in a tray and allowing the roots to take up the water.

Pruning

When your plant has finished flowering, remove yellow leaves and spent flowers. Take special care to remove the stem by pinching and at the same time twisting gently to ensure no damage is done to the core.

Fertiliser

Feed prior to flowering with a liquid, flower-promoting fertiliser. While in bloom, keep the root ball moist and fertilise every 2 weeks.

Re-potting

During summer cyclamens are dormant so place in a shady spot in the garden or indoors depending on the variety you are planting. When they start to show the signs of new growth in January they are ready to be re-potted.