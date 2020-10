Coffee and grilled chicken might seem like an odd combination but, as Karen’s about to show you, they make a surprisingly delicious duo in this dinner recipe. Paired with a zingy fresh pineapple, mint and coriander salad, it’s the perfect meal for warm spring nights. Click here for the recipe.

You might also like:

Chicken and fig salad

Goi ga (Vietnamese chicken salad)

Healthier chicken Caesar salad