When a tree falls in the forest… should you live in it? Well, no. It’s a tree. But tonight, Johanna meets a very unique home’s building designer to see why it’s won awards and plaudits as one of Victoria’s best sustainable houses. Located in the Dandenong Ranges, east of Melbourne, the house was made to look like a fallen log and meet stringent bushfire resistant standards, with high end heating and cooling systems, triple glazed windows, a bunker, and other unique features. See what can be achieved when your dream house becomes a reality.

For more information, visit maxadesign.com.au

