The 4 things you need for your backyard jungle

1. Native flowers

Bromeliads are the stars of the tropical garden, with their fab foliage and vibrant-coloured bracts. Grow in part-shade and water only when dry.

2. Texture from foliage

Create year-round interest with a native grass tree (Xanthorrhoea sp.). It’s a desert dweller, but the fine pendulous foliage blends in perfectly here.

3. Pops of colour

The highly decorative foliage of Strobilanthes dyeriana is ideal for adding colour to shady areas of a garden.

4. Climbing plants and vines

Plants that climb, creep and twist will add a sense of mystery to any garden, they also make for stunning flowering displays. One of the most beautiful vines, Thunbergia mysorensis has striking yellow and burgundy flowers that hang below the foliage. Try growing over an archway or gazebo so you can enjoy the full effect of their display.

Top 4 styles to inspire

1. Plant densely

Plant densely and don’t be afraid to overdo it! Tropical gardens are filled with plants overlapping, climbing on top of one another, and filling the space below and up high.

2. Banish boundaries

Consider the placement of vertical accents and level changes throughout the garden. This can draw the eye away from the boundaries, making the area seem more spacious.

3. Add winding paths

Try winding paths and curving beds to encourage a slow meander throughout the space. This will help give the impression that the garden is bigger than it really is.

4. Flowers for effect

Create a nook with a seat and plant colourful flowers above so as make the dreamy space look like its populated with delicate floating butterflies.