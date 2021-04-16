Flower farming can be a tricky business. As drought and bushfires wasn’t enough to contend with, you also have to deal with the recent pandemic shutting farmers markets. But when Joh meets the Padovano family who run a flower farm near the Southern Highlands, she finds a family just like their flowers; resilient and blooming.

For more info, head to jonimaflowers.com

You might also like:

How to make a beautiful bouquet of roses

How to make flower pots at home