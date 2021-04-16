Behind the scenes at a flower farm
A resilient family business. - by Johanna Griggs AM
Flower farming can be a tricky business. As drought and bushfires wasn’t enough to contend with, you also have to deal with the recent pandemic shutting farmers markets. But when Joh meets the Padovano family who run a flower farm near the Southern Highlands, she finds a family just like their flowers; resilient and blooming.
For more info, head to jonimaflowers.com
