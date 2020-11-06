When Pete Murray first visited the Northern Rivers region of NSW at the height of his music career, little did he know he’d found his happy place. Now it’s the place he calls home and when he’s not creating music in his custom-built studio, Pete can be found surfing up and down the region’s beautiful coastline and hanging at his favourite local haunts with his family.

Tonight, Johanna is taking us on a special behind-the-scenes tour of this gorgeous part of New South Wales with local and multi-award-winning musician, Pete Murray, and he’s telling us why life in the Northern Rivers region is so good.

Pete Murray’s EP ‘The Night’ is out 26th March and is available for pre-order now.

Pete Murray will be performing in Tweed Heads as part of Great Southern Nights on Friday, 13th and Saturday 14th of November. He will also be performing the Social Sessions on Friday the 11th and Saturday the 12th of December in Queensland. All event details and tickets available from petemurray.com.

