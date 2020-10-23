1. Golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii)

Golden barrel cactus

A hardy plant, Echinocactus grusoni is also known as golden barrel cactus, golden ball or mother-in-law's cushion and is a popular choice in modernist-inspired gardens. It requires good drainage and less watering in winter, as excess water can lead to rot.

2. Mexican giant cardon (Pachycereus pringlei)

Mexican giant cardon Getty

The tallest living cactus in the world, Pachycereus pringlei, also known as Mexican giant cardon, can grow on bare rock even where there is no soil is available.

3. Blue barrel cactus (Ferocactus glaucescens)

Blue barrel cactus Getty

A species of flowering cactus endemic to Mexico, this spherical or cylindrical plant can grow to 60cm in diameter, with yellow spines and yellow flowers in summer.

4. Artichoke agave (Agave parryi var. truncate)

Artichoke agave Getty

This hardy flowering plant is a slow-growing succulent featuring pointed tips that are typically darker than the leaves. With low water requirements and easy maintenance, this plant requires full sun and is a popular choice for modernist landscaping.

5. Desert spoon (Dasylirion)

Dasylirion wheeleri Getty

Dasylirion wheeleri, also known as desert spoon and flowering plant belonging to the asparagus family. It's a moderate to slow-growing plant with slender gray-green leaf blades 35–100 cm long that radiate in a spherical shape from the center of the plant's apex.

6. Madagascar palm (Pachypodium rutenbergianum)

Madagascar palm Getty

Pachypodium is a succulent spine-bearing tree native to Madagascar and Africa, and is the spiky cousion of frangipani. The plants rely on the food and water stored in its trunks and branches.

7. Thornless crown of thorns (Euphorbia gerodlii)

Thornless crown of thorns Getty

Endemic to Madagascar, the thornless crown of thorns is a semi-succulent shrub that naturally grows in subtropical or tropical dry forests. Almost constantly in bloom, it will add a pop of colour to the grey-green tones of a Palm-Springs style cacti garden.

8. Mexican fencepost (Pachycereus marginatus)

Mexican fencepost Getty

Pachycereus marginatus, also known as Mexican fencepost cactus, has columnar trunks that grow to 3.7m and may reach 6.1m in height. With 9-10cm diameter stems, its cuttings are sometimes used to create fences as its spines are not as large and spiky as some cacti.

9. Ocotillo (Fouqeria splendens)

Ocotillo Getty

Fouquieria splendens, also known as ocotillo, is indigenous to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico. Its bright red flowers bloom after rainfall in spring and summer.

10. European fan palm (Chamaerops humilis)

European fan palm Getty

The drought-tolerant Chamaerops humilis, also known as European fan pan, is a hardy plant that thrives in hot weather. It is one of the northernmost naturally-occurring palms in the world.

11. Morrocan mounds (Euphorbia resinifera)

Euphorbia resinifera, also known as Moroccan mounds, is a shrub growing to 61cm wide and forms multi-stemmed cushion-shaped clumps up to 2 metres wide. It naturally grows on the slopes of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

12. Blue yucca (Yucca rostrata)

Blue Yucca Getty

Yucca rostrata, also called beaked or blue yucca, is a tree-like plant that is native to Texas, Chihuahua and Coahuila. Its trunk grows to 4.5 meters with a crown of thin, stiff leaves at the top.

