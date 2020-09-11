Johanna and Pete are visiting a home in one of Sydney’s inner-city suburbs that puts the ‘arch’ in architecture. What was once an old Victorian cottage has been cleverly transformed into a modern and stylish home for a family of five. Using lots of curves to overcome this building’s cramped bones, the result is a testament to what can be achieved when you think outside the box.

For more information on the architect, head to ChenChow Little Architects.

Want to stay at The Glebe House? Head here.

