With the Olympics around the corner, it’s a good time to meet some of our athletes. Tonight Joh meets two-time Olympian Jo Brigden-Jones, who’s not only top of her game in a kayak, but saving lives in her role as a paramedic and also running a cake making business as well!

You might also like:

Johanna visits Ashleigh Gardner at home

Johanna visits Layne Beachley and Kirk Pengilly