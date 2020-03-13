5 elements of a Japanese garden

Water

This has movement and a reflective quality. It can make small gardens appear larger.

Plants

Use evergreen trees such as pine, maples for seasonal colour, bamboo as a plant or part of a structure such as a fence, ornamental grasses, flowering plants – rhododendron, iris, peony – and moss.

Stones

Boulders placed in isolation can represent plants or animals, rocks clumped together can represent a waterfall, and small stones or pebbles massed together can represent water.

Lanterns

These represent love, light and protection from evil.

Bridges

This is a reflection of art and creativity.

Photography Sue Ferris

If your lawn is drying up, replace it with white gravel or sand. In Zen gardens, they represent water.

Photography Sue Ferris

Maples, a stone lantern, a water feature and boulders are essential in a Japanese-style garden. If you want a bamboo deer scarer (it makes a clunking noise), buy one online.

Photography Sue Ferris

When you go through a Shinto torii (gate) you are moving from the mundane to the spiritual – which is what gardening is all about!

Photography Sue Ferris

If you have room for a pond, put in a moon bridge that is reflected in the water, thus making a full circle.

Photography Sue Ferris

Conifers are elegantly statuesque, their forms come naturally and most tolerate long periods of dry weather.

