If you thought superwoman was only a fictional character, then think again because tonight Joh meets Jana Pittman. Not only was she dual world champion in the 400m hurdles and the first Australian female athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympic games – in the two-woman bobsleigh – but as of last year, Jana’s now junior doctor at Blacktown Hospital. Despite all that, she’s found time to raise three children, get married, have a fourth child and even compete in the gruelling SAS Australia.

