James is visiting a jaw-dropping lunar landscape made up of sand dunes, ancient lake beds and imposing sand formations. No, he’s not on Mars, he’s at the World Heritage-listed Mungo National Park in New South Wales’ Riverina Region and it’s one of the most stunningly beautiful and unique places on earth.

It’s also rich in Aboriginal history, with burial sites and fireplaces dating back more than 40,000 years, alongside some of the country’s most significant archaeological discoveries: the remains of Mungo Lady and Mungo Man.

These days, we’re lucky enough to be able to tour and camp in this awe-inspiring spot, so James is stopping by to soak it all in… and along the way, he’ll be testing the latest and greatest in camping tech.

For more information, head to Mungo National Park.

