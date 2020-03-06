Domain

Located in the affluent Eastern suburbs of Sydney, the beautiful family home is located at 9 Cambridge Avenue, just minutes from stunning Watsons Bay.

Domain

Boasting not only a beautiful and traditional façade, but high-end design and stylishly curated interiors, the five-bedroom three-bathroom property has been entirely created by the blonde radio host.

Domain

The home is a true example of understated luxury. Timber flooring and furniture complements the white-washed house, with accents of white marble throughout. French doors create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection between the home and the immaculately landscaped garden, while the open-plan living and dining area is drenched in natural light.

Domain

The home also includes custom cabinetry, smart storage solutions, a pull-down loft retreat, fireplaces, a pool, an outdoor cabana and alfresco dining area and even a children’s playhouse.

Domain

The property sits on a 677-metre square block and has spectacular views of the harbour. Living in the lap of luxury indeed. See more pictures below.

Domain

Domain

Domain

Domain

You might also like:

Aussie actress Asher Keddie is selling her $2 million home