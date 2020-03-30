If you're into olive green, this feature wall could be a selling point. However, the research shows coloured feature walls are one of the biggest turn offs to buying a home. Getty

The list ‘turn off’ includes some of the most popular décor and renovation trends from the last few years - bold colours, statement fittings and kitchens that are anything but white. But despite their popularity, rooms painted dark blue or dark grey are the top two design features most likely to put buyers off, with half of homeowners saying this would make them less likely to purchase a property.

Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People, says “we know from the many completed projects in our community that dark and bold colours can look great, whether they’re used on walls, ceilings, kitchen cupboards or window frames. But when it comes to selling, it’s a good idea to stay up to date with the features that buyers are looking for because the trends that were adding value just two to three years ago might now be devaluing properties.”

The research is taken from a wider study into renovation and interior design trends and other surprising buyer turnoffs include copper taps, dark grey window frames and patterned floor tiles. The findings suggest anything that’s too bold or personal could make it harder for buyers to see past the décor and imagine themselves in a property.

Where's the bath? No soaker could be a house-selling deal breaker. Getty

The Top 15 features most likely to put buyers off are:

Rooms painted dark blue – 52% Rooms painted dark grey – 49% No bath (only a shower) – 43% Dark blue kitchen cupboard doors – 41% Black taps/ shower fittings – 35% Painted floorboards – 35% Dark grey window frames – 32% Dark grey kitchen cupboard doors – 31% Original sash windows – 31% Wooden double glazing – 31% Patterned floor tiles – 29% Tiled floor in living spaces – 29% Copper taps on kitchen sink – 28% White metro tiles in bathroom with dark grouting – 28% Open plan layout – 27%

Metro tiles and black taps - seemed like a good idea at the time! Getty

( Rated People Home Improvement Trends Report: 2020 ranked by the percentage of homeowners who said each feature would make them less likely to buy a property)

