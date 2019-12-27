RELATED: 5 new home design trends we’ll be seeing in 2020

What are interior design apps?

Mobile applications and computer software have changed how we do things. Web developers have Adobe XD, graphic designers have the Sketch app, photography enthusiasts have VSCO...and interior designers have decorating apps.

House design apps come in different forms. Here are just some of the things you can do with an interior design app:

Create a floor plan and layout your furniture

Get home decorating inspiration from other designers

Browse and shop through furniture catalogues

Get advice from design professionals

Hire designers, construction workers, and other contractors

See how furniture looks in your actual room via augmented reality

Getty

How to choose the best interior design app for you

Purpose: What do you need your interior design app to do? You won’t find every feature in one app, so choose the one that meets your needs the most – or use more than one app!

Platform: While there are plenty of room design apps on every platform, some applications may be limited to one or two platforms. Our list below includes apps for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Price: Most interior design apps have a free option, but you can unlock better features or more items by upgrading to a premium paid plan.

The best interior design apps to download

Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

Available on Android and iOS

Price: Free

Browse and save house design ideas

Shop house decorating items and read reviews

Connect with renovation, landscaping, and home decorating professionals

Use the Sketch feature to draw on photos

Use the augmented reality feature to see what items will look like in your own room

Download Houzz - Home Design & Remodel: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)

Check out the Houzz app website.

Home Design 3D

Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS

Price: Basic plan is free; paid plans start at $AUD 6.99

Build and design your dream home in real-time 3D

Share your project with friends and family

Download Home Design 3D: App Store (iOS) | App Store (macOS) | Play Store (Android) | Steam (Windows)

Check out the Home Design 3D website.

Planner 5D

Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Plan, design, and decorate your home in different modes

Customise furniture and other items

Download Planner 5D: App Store (iOS) | App Store (macOS) | Play Store (Android) | Windows

Check out the Planner 5D website.

Homestyler Interior Design

Available on Android and iOS

Price: Free

Create your own projects and interior design profile

Upload your own floor plan or use a template

Design using items from IKEA, Target, Crate & Barrel, and more

Download Homestyler Interior Design: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)

Check out the Homestyler Interior Design website.

RoOomy

Available on iOS

Price: Free

Browse through furniture and home design trends

Shop must-have items directly from the app

View products in augmented reality

Design your own space using real-life furniture and decor

Download roOomy: App Store (iOS)

Check out the roOomy website.

Hutch

Available on Android

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Get bathroom, kitchen, living room, and bedroom design ideas

Design your perfect space in 3D graphics

Order items from the app

Download Homestyler Interior Design: Play Store (Android)

Check out the Hutch website.

IKEA Place

Available on Android and iOS

Price: Free

Place IKEA furniture in your own room via augmented reality

Browse through IKEA’s best designs and curated collections

Download IKEA Place: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)

Check out the IKEA Place website.

Housecraft

Available on iOS

Price: Free

Use augmented reality to plan your actual home design

Resize and rotate items as needed

Download Housecraft: App Store (iOS)

Check out the Housecraft website.

Decor Matters

Available on iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Browse the house design app catalogue for decor inspiration

Share your designs with your friends and followers

Design your dream home or compete in design challenges

Download Homestyler Interior Design: App Store (iOS)

Check out the Decor Matters website.

Havenly

Available on iOS

Price: Starting at $USD 79 for Havenly Mini or $USD 129 for Havenly Full

Create your own Havenly home designs

Talk to an actual interior designer for recommendations or collaborations

Download Havenly: App Store (iOS)

Check out the Havenly website.

Magicplan

Available on Android and iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Create detailed floor plans in 2D or 3D

Upload your own floor plan or build one from scratch

Download magicplan: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)

Check out the magicplan website.

Morpholio Board

Available on iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Save your favourite home design ideas

Create mood boards and mock-ups

Present your ideas to clients or investors

Download Morpholio Board: App Store (iOS)

Check out the Morpholio Board website.

Home design in your pocket

Interior designers use a lot of tools to get the job done, but most of them are expensive and difficult to learn for the average person. Instead, check out home design apps – you’ll get tons of functionality in a fun and easy-to-use software.

RELATED: 3 design features that will make or break a home