What are interior design apps?
Mobile applications and computer software have changed how we do things. Web developers have Adobe XD, graphic designers have the Sketch app, photography enthusiasts have VSCO...and interior designers have decorating apps.
House design apps come in different forms. Here are just some of the things you can do with an interior design app:
- Create a floor plan and layout your furniture
- Get home decorating inspiration from other designers
- Browse and shop through furniture catalogues
- Get advice from design professionals
- Hire designers, construction workers, and other contractors
- See how furniture looks in your actual room via augmented reality
How to choose the best interior design app for you
Purpose: What do you need your interior design app to do? You won’t find every feature in one app, so choose the one that meets your needs the most – or use more than one app!
Platform: While there are plenty of room design apps on every platform, some applications may be limited to one or two platforms. Our list below includes apps for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.
Price: Most interior design apps have a free option, but you can unlock better features or more items by upgrading to a premium paid plan.
The best interior design apps to download
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Available on Android and iOS
Price: Free
- Browse and save house design ideas
- Shop house decorating items and read reviews
- Connect with renovation, landscaping, and home decorating professionals
- Use the Sketch feature to draw on photos
- Use the augmented reality feature to see what items will look like in your own room
Download Houzz - Home Design & Remodel: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)
Check out the Houzz app website.
Home Design 3D
Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS
Price: Basic plan is free; paid plans start at $AUD 6.99
- Build and design your dream home in real-time 3D
- Share your project with friends and family
Download Home Design 3D: App Store (iOS) | App Store (macOS) | Play Store (Android) | Steam (Windows)
Check out the Home Design 3D website.
Planner 5D
Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS
Price: Free with in-app purchases
- Plan, design, and decorate your home in different modes
- Customise furniture and other items
Download Planner 5D: App Store (iOS) | App Store (macOS) | Play Store (Android) | Windows
Check out the Planner 5D website.
Homestyler Interior Design
Available on Android and iOS
Price: Free
- Create your own projects and interior design profile
- Upload your own floor plan or use a template
- Design using items from IKEA, Target, Crate & Barrel, and more
Download Homestyler Interior Design: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)
Check out the Homestyler Interior Design website.
RoOomy
Available on iOS
Price: Free
- Browse through furniture and home design trends
- Shop must-have items directly from the app
- View products in augmented reality
- Design your own space using real-life furniture and decor
Download roOomy: App Store (iOS)
Hutch
Available on Android
Price: Free with in-app purchases
- Get bathroom, kitchen, living room, and bedroom design ideas
- Design your perfect space in 3D graphics
- Order items from the app
Download Homestyler Interior Design: Play Store (Android)
IKEA Place
Available on Android and iOS
Price: Free
- Place IKEA furniture in your own room via augmented reality
- Browse through IKEA’s best designs and curated collections
Download IKEA Place: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)
Check out the IKEA Place website.
Housecraft
Available on iOS
Price: Free
- Use augmented reality to plan your actual home design
- Resize and rotate items as needed
Download Housecraft: App Store (iOS)
Check out the Housecraft website.
Decor Matters
Available on iOS
Price: Free with in-app purchases
- Browse the house design app catalogue for decor inspiration
- Share your designs with your friends and followers
- Design your dream home or compete in design challenges
Download Homestyler Interior Design: App Store (iOS)
Check out the Decor Matters website.
Havenly
Available on iOS
Price: Starting at $USD 79 for Havenly Mini or $USD 129 for Havenly Full
- Create your own Havenly home designs
- Talk to an actual interior designer for recommendations or collaborations
Download Havenly: App Store (iOS)
Check out the Havenly website.
Magicplan
Available on Android and iOS
Price: Free with in-app purchases
- Create detailed floor plans in 2D or 3D
- Upload your own floor plan or build one from scratch
Download magicplan: App Store (iOS) | Play Store (Android)
Check out the magicplan website.
Morpholio Board
Available on iOS
Price: Free with in-app purchases
- Save your favourite home design ideas
- Create mood boards and mock-ups
- Present your ideas to clients or investors
Download Morpholio Board: App Store (iOS)
Check out the Morpholio Board website.
Home design in your pocket
Interior designers use a lot of tools to get the job done, but most of them are expensive and difficult to learn for the average person. Instead, check out home design apps – you’ll get tons of functionality in a fun and easy-to-use software.