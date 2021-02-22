Gather your supplies

Waterproof glazed crucible planter (ours was 360 x 490mm)

Submersible pond pump n 30mm poly riser

Selleys Knead It Aqua

Rubber gloves

Waterproof extension cord (optional)

Mulch (optional)

Paver or brick (optional)

Notes

The size and depth of the pot you choose will dictate the size of the pond pump and poly riser you’ll need. If in doubt, buy your pump from a pond specialist supplier; that way you can also get advice.

Here's how

Step 1

Have an electrician cut plug off pump power cord. Feed cord through pot drainage hole, then reattach plug. Ensure enough cord is left inside pot to allow pump to be raised to surface of water for maintenance. Alternatively, you can drape cord over lip of pot and cover with foliage.

Step 2

Plug drainage hole using Knead It Aqua. To do this, break off enough filler to fill hole. Knead until warm then plug hole, ensuring filler is pressed firmly onto pot and around cord so it’s watertight. Allow to harden for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3

Screw poly riser into top of pump. Put pump in centre of pot, then fill pot with water. If pump moves around, weigh it down with a paver or brick, ensuring water intake isn’t obstructed. Plug into a power point and enjoy your soothing new feature. Keep in mind, you’ll need to top up fountain with water from time to time.

Tip: If you don’t have an outdoor power point close enough to your pot, use an extension cord and disguise it beneath a layer of mulch. Or have an electrician install one specifically to power up your fountain.

