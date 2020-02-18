Instagram

The renovation is its biggest refurbishment since before the Second World War, and involves replacing 161km of electrical cabling, 6500 plug sockets, 5000 light fittings, 32km of heating pipework and 2500 radiators.

Instagram

According to the palace: “The Reservicing programme is vital in order to mitigate the risk of fire and flood and will ensure that old wiring is brought in line with current health and safety standards. The refurbishment will also improve visitor access and make the Palace more energy efficient.”

Instagram

The Yellow Drawing room was designed by Edward Blore in 1840 and was intended to provide more entertaining and living space for Queen Victoria and her family.

Instagram

In the video, wallpaper conservator Allyson McDermott explained: “We are removing the beautiful wallpaper, 19th century Chinese wallpaper, piece by piece.

“We will then take it back to our studios to conserve it and preserve it for the future.

Instagram

“This is the perfect time. The paper is in desperate need of conservation.

“It is very acidic, very fragile. It is a wonderful opportunity to do it while all of the work is being carried out around the palace.”

You might also like:

You can now stay at Prince Charles' B&B

You can now see inside Princess Diana's childhood home

Peek inside the homewares store where Prince Harry shopped