One woman, who shared Ikea’s $5 Overmatt on Facebook, said it was “hands down” one of the best things she’s ever bought.

“The zucchini and capsicum I cut a week ago are still super fresh on the ends,” she enthused in a recent post.

Ikea’s Overmatt comes in a set of three different sizes, and is designed to fit a range of fruit, vegetables, jars, bowls and glasses.

Made from silicone, the food covers function as lids and unlike cling wrap, can be washed and re-used.

The product has a 4.8 star customer rating on the Ikea website.

“I’ve been using these for around 2 months and they work so well,” said one reviewer. “Over jars, half oranges, cucumbers, etc everything is kept super fresh!”

“Very sustainable by not using cling wrap to cover food left overs. Great idea Ikea. Keep up with the creative awesome work you do,” wrote another.

“I bought these and love that they have different colours so that I can use one for dog food and the larger size one for tinned fruit. The small one is perfect for cucumber,” chimed in a third.

For more information, head to the Ikea Australia website.

