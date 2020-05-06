The online sessions are available at two levels, including:

1. Design advice

As a special offer at launch, this 30-minute session can be booked at no charge and involves an online meeting with an interior designer who will provide advice on various aspects including range, colours, textiles and storage, in addition to tips and tricks or additional services that are available, such as home delivery or assembly services.

2. Basic Design Package, $79

This 60-minute session, conducted with an interior designer involves an online meeting that focusses on developing a personalised, singular solution for a space in the home. In addition to the advice provided in the free session, customers will receive a product collage and materials, a product list and a visual outline of their suggested solution, making it easy to implement straight away.

An example of what a customer will receive following a consultation with an Ikea interior designer

Christine Gough, Head of Interior Design, IKEA Australia said, “At IKEA, we believe home is the most important place in the world. We understand the essential role it plays, and as leaders in life at home, through sharing our knowledge we want to help as many Australians as possible to live a better everyday life.

“We know that everyone is unique and that is why the members of our Australian, virtual interior design team are here to help our customers figure out what they need, when they need it, and where they need it. Our consultants have extensive knowledge and genuine enthusiasm for home furnishing and design. Each one of them is equipped and excited to help customers bring their dream home to life.”

Customers can book their appointment or find out more information here.