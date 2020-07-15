Mr Chuck and his Mindset puzzle for pets Ikea

Co-collaborator, Christine Gough says, “The Ikea Life at Home Report is the longest running and biggest study of life at home across 30 different countries. We understand the frustration of Australians not having privacy at home, particularly in the current environment, and so wanted to use our knowledge and inspiration to make life at home for the many Aussies a little better and more relaxed.”

Fintan Magee’s sculpture Ikea

Mr Chuck's pet treat puzzle Ikea

Emma Watkins' DIY Xylophone Ikea

Jason Hodges' birdbox Ikea

Head of Interior Design for IKEA Australia, Christine Gough's series of coasters that double up as a jigsaw puzzle Ikea

Each collaborator has also created a Spotify Playlist that can be listened to while constructing the activity through a DIY phone speaker, which can be made using the contents of the box the Mindset arrives in.

In addition, each creator has recorded a mindfully-themed podcast episode, derived from their area of expertise.

1,885 Mindsets are available and will be distributed on a first come first served basis until all units are secured. You can register for a limited edition mindset here.

