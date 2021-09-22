Firstly, the affected model was sold nationally between 2010 and 2017, so if you bought a Hemnes during lockdown this year to house all your new cookbooks, you're safe!

The affected products are the solid timber bookcase and glass-doored cabinets with movable shelves in various sizes and colours. If you're not sure, check the product label (found on the bottom of the product) for date stamps between 2010-04-01 to 2017-04-01, or contact Ikea.

Discovered you own a defective model? Don't worry! It's actually a pretty simple fix. For no charge, Ikea will provide shelf support pins and instructions on how to install the pins to keep your shelves – and items – in place.

Get in touch with Ikea via their website here, or phone them on one of the below numbers.

ACT/NSW – 02 8020 6641

Queensland – 07 3380 6800

Victoria/Tasmania – 03 8523 2154

South Australia – 08 8234 3333

Western Australia – 08 8234 3944



See www.productsafety.gov.au for Australian Product Recall Information

You might also like

Ikea built-in library renovation

4 ingenious Ikea hacks for pets

This $40 Ikea hack will make the coffee table of your dreams