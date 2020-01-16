TJILLEVIPS basket range
A collection of sustainable handmade baskets woven from six different types of plant fibres: bamboo, rattan, seagrass, banana fibre, poplar and jute.
BINGSTA armchair ($199)
Choose between low back and high back versions, and of two colours – a subdued and elegant grey or trendy shade of dark yellow.
KORNSJÖ cabinet with mirror ($299)
This cabinet has plenty of storage options for bags, shoes and belongings that need hiding.
KÄPPHÄST children’s textiles
Inspired by traditional patterns from Swedish mittens, this playful collection features whimsical patterns of bicycles, elephants, teddy bears and trains.
BORSTAD hanging organiser for accessories ($16.99)
Perfect for creating more storage - when the only way is up!
BORSTAD drying rack ($59)
The entire Borstad range makes everyday cleaning and organising essentials beautiful.
BORSTAD hanger with hooks ($9.99)
An easy way to hang all those pesky wash cloths and towels.
