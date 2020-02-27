WATCH: How to make your own smokey BBQ beef and bacon burgers at home

It seems that putting ice cubes in your homemade burger patties is now a thing, and while it sounds crazy – it actually makes total sense.

If you like to make your own meat patties at home, for burgers or for grilling on the barbecue, then we’ve identified the key ingredient your recipe is missing: ice cubes.

This food hack comes to us by way of Graham Elliot, an American MasterChef judge and accomplished chef who revealed the trick in an interview with Fox News.

“Make your patties, then put your little ice cube in there and then when you grill it, it keeps it moist and keeps it from getting dried out,” he told the news outlet.