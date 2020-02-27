WATCH: How to make your own smokey BBQ beef and bacon burgers at home
It seems that putting ice cubes in your homemade burger patties is now a thing, and while it sounds crazy – it actually makes total sense.
If you like to make your own meat patties at home, for burgers or for grilling on the barbecue, then we’ve identified the key ingredient your recipe is missing: ice cubes.
This food hack comes to us by way of Graham Elliot, an American MasterChef judge and accomplished chef who revealed the trick in an interview with Fox News.
“Make your patties, then put your little ice cube in there and then when you grill it, it keeps it moist and keeps it from getting dried out,” he told the news outlet.
According to Graham, you should be pressing a small ice cube into the middle of a meat patty before cooking it, and reshape the meat around it, so it looks like a regular meat patty, but with a little bulge in the centre.
Apparently, by doing this, the ice cube will prevent the patty from becoming over-cooked and add a little extra moisture to the meat, and reducing the chances of your meat drying out while being cooked.
A handy little food hack for your next barbecue or burger cook up!
