Allergy symptoms

Common cat allergy symptoms include:

Red, itchy eyes

Coughing and wheezing

Sneezing

Hives or a rash

Redness of the skin

Runny nose

Asthma flare-up

Technically speaking it is impossible to get 100 per cent hypoallergenic cats there are breeds of cats who produce less of these common allergens. Before falling head over heels with a cat try visiting a cat of the same breed to see if your allergies flare up. Here is a list of the most common hypoallergenic cat breeds in Australia.

1. Hairless Sphynx

The most commonly known hypoallergenic cat breed is the Hairless Sphynx. As we explained above it isn’t cats fur but the saliva that they use to groom themselves that is the allergen, because Sphynx’ have no fur there is nowhere for the saliva to get trapped.

2. Siberian

If you suffer from cat allergies but don’t want to sacrifice long hair a Siberian could be the way for you. Even though they have a long luscious coat they are hypoallergenic.

3. Balinese

With a silky coat and bright blue eyes, it is easy to fall in love with Balinese cats. This breed naturally produces less FEL D1 so if you’ve got cat allergies these guys can jump around your home sneeze-free.

4. Bengal

With a coat like a wild tiger, Bengals are fiercely loyal, they are also a great hypoallergenic breed.

5. Cornish Rex

This playful breed is a great option for allergy sufferers. Cats normally have three layers of fur but Cornish Rex’s only have one which means they shed ⅔ less fur than anyone else. Yes, their coat isn’t as soft as others but because of this, they shed very little.

6. Devon Rex

Devon Rex’s have a similar coat to the Cornish Rex and even less hair! They are always up for a cuddle and make great family pets.

7. Russian Blue

One of the fluffiest on the list, Russian Blues are also surprisingly hypoallergenic as they naturally produce less FEL D1.

8. Oriental Shorthair

No matter which of the 300 colours and patterned Oriental Shorthair you choose people with cat allergies will be just fine. They have a fine, short coat that sheds infrequently so if you have a temperamental allergy it may come and go depending on the season.

9. LaPerm

With a curly coat, it is hard to believe that LaPerm is a low allergy breed. They shed less than other breeds and their curls also keep the dander in.

10. Siamese

These very chatty kitties are also a hypoallergenic breed as they shed far less than other cats.

