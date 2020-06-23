Before: dated and lacks functionality

After: a fresh and contemporary new look

What inspired your renovation?

Our home is a 1940 Edwardian that we knew was in need of attention when we bought it. It has some strong period design features such as pressed metal ceilings and stained glass windows, we always wanted to keep this character but modernise the interiors to complement but more importantly to create a more comfortable and practical home.

Have you done any renovations before?

We have done quite a few cosmetic renovations so we were quite confident to tackle this, however this was our first renovation of our primary residence and the first time we had to do considerately more structural changes, especially in the kitchen and the laundry.

What kind of look were you after?

To be honest with you we never really discussed ‘a look’ to strive for. However, with the kitchen we both were adamant that we wanted to bring in a monochromatic interior. We have so much colour and texture throughout the rest of the home that we wanted to create a minimal palette for the kitchen, as it’s already such an energetic space. We wanted to go dark, so we chose our appliances (we opted for Electrolux dark stainless steel appliances) and cabinetry first and then everything else was chosen based on these.

A sleek monochrome palette defines the space

What was the biggest challenge?

Our house is quite old, so we were dealing with odd measurements and surfaces. No wall or floor is rarely perfectly straight, which always makes it difficult when it comes to renovating. That was probably the biggest challenge, trying to fit modern elements into an older space.

Take us through the renovation process

When it came to the kitchen it was a complete clean out.

Gut the existing cabinetry

Sprayed the ceiling and painted walls

Fixed the exposed bricks (there were a lot of holes, exposed glue/concrete etc)

Sanded and white washed floors

Installed cabinetry and new appliances

Built custom pantry shelving

Minimal styling to maintain a clean and clutter free look

Budget breakdown

$7460 Cabinetry

$6299 Oven

$1999 Dishwasher

$3049 Fridge

$438 Paint

$294 Floors

$513 Plantation Shutters

$110 Tap

$434 Sink

$780 Lights

$250 Pantry Storage

Total = $21,626

Sources

It was important for us to have great appliances so we definitely allocated more budget to these first and then tried to save money elsewhere.

The appliances we chose include the following from Electrolux:

Electrolux 90cm electric freestanding cooker in dark stainless steel (EFEP956DSD)

Electrolux 524L dark stainless steel French door fridge (EHE5267BB)

Electrolux Built-under dishwasher with ComfortLift™ (ESF8735RKX)

You can find the full list of products here.

Favourite part?

Finishing it! Ha. It is not fun renovating a kitchen when you are living in the house, so definitely our favourite moment was when we were able to walk into our kitchen and actually be able to use it properly without stepping over a hole or wiping saw dust off the bench.

You might also like:

Before & After: Tara transforms a kitchen for under $1,500

3 kitchen renovation mistakes to avoid

Before and after: a budget kitchen renovation