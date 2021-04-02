Brent Wilson

Project 1: How to hang a woven log basket

Gather your supplies

Log slice

100mm flat head galvanised nails

Twisted paper rope

Plastic or a plant pot

Assorted plants

You'll also need

Tape measure

Black marker pen

Drill

Hammer

Scissors

Black texta

Garden gloves

Potting mix

For you to note

The size of your woven basket will depend on the diameter and thickness of your log slice, and the length of your nails.

For a slice about 12cm in diameter, use 100mm nails. You can also get nails that are 50, 75 and 150mm long.

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1 Brent Wilson

Wrap tape measure around log slice, and mark nail locations, about 5mm in from the edge and evenly spaced about 20mm apart, with a marker pen.

Step 2

Step 2 Brent Wilson

Drill pilot holes at marked locations on the log slice so the timber doesn't split.

Step 3

Step 3 Brent Wilson

Carefully hammer in a galvanised nail at each predrilled hole.

Step 4

Step 4 Brent Wilson

Leaving a 30mm tail in the centre of the slice, and starting at the base, weave paper rope around nails, going around the outside of one nail, then around the inside of the next. Continue around log slice in this way, then, when you get to the starting point, weave the next row in the opposite way - on the outside or inside - of each nail.

Step 5

Step 5 Brent Wilson

Continue weaving paper rope to the top, pushing down the rope as you go to create a tight weave, stopping just under the nail heads. Tip: Tuck in the tail left at the base.

Step 6

Step 6 Brent Wilson

Take paper rope over the top row to outside of basket, then weave it under 2 rows of rope to the inside. Bring it back up, then over and under in the next section between 2 nails. Keep going and, when you have gone around the entire basket to form a top edge, trim rope with scissors and tuck tail into the weave.

Step 7

Step 7 Brent Wilson

Use a thick black texta to blacken the top of each nail head and leave to dry for a few minutes.

Step 8

Step 8 Brent Wilson

Line basket with plastic or a pot, part-fill with potting mix, position plants, then add more mix, firming it down gently. Water in.

The final result: woven log basket Sue Ferris

Project 2: How to weave a hanging basket

Step 1

Step 1 Brent Wilson

Using clean and sharp secateurs, cut pliable branches or vines up to 3m long and trim cuttings.

Step 2

Step 2 Brent Wilson

Fashion up to 8 branches at least 2m long into U shapes, securing at base with paper twist ties.

Step 3

Step 3 Brent Wilson

At the top, wrap plant wire around branches at least 200mm from ends. Wrap a branch around the join 6-8 times to cover wire, tucking in the ends.

Step 4

Step 4 Brent Wilson

Starting at the base, poke a branch in the centre, then weave it over and under cage branches, alternating the weaving on each row. At the top, tuck in the branch end. Use a length of coir twine as a hanger.

The final result: woven hanging basket Sue Ferris

Project 3: Wire basket

Gather your supplies

Heavy-duty twistable soft tie plant wire

Paper twist ties

Coir fibre twine

You'll also need

Wire cutters

Scissors

Bowl or vase

Soft nose pliers

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1 Brent Wilson

Cut soft tie into six 400mm lengths. Lay out 2 groups of 3 soft ties horizontally.

Step 2

Step 2 Brent Wilson

Centre a set of 3 ties vertically on the other set to make a cross. Use 3-4 paper twist ties to join cross at centre.

Step 3

Step 3 Brent Wilson

Wrap coir twine around centre of cross, going around 3 soft ties at a time.

Step 4

Step 4 Brent Wilson

Start weaving twine over and under soft ties at the centre, spreading the ties out as you go.

Step 5

Step 5 Brent Wilson

Use a bowl or vase to shape your basket, taking twine over and under each soft tie that makes up the warp. Keep weaving in this way until you reach the top of the vessel you are using.

Step 6

Step 6 Brent Wilson

Remove the vessel and cut twine with a long tail. Bend each soft tie over its neighbour to the outside of the basket.

Step 7

Step 7 Brent Wilson

When you come to the last few ties, weave the twine tail around them to tuck into basket to secure. Finish the last few soft ties.

Step 8

Step 8 Brent Wilson

Keep taking each soft tie over and under its neighbour until tightly coiled.

Step 9

Step 9 Brent Wilson

Trim ends of soft ties and tuck into woven rim using pliers.

The final result: Wire basket Sue Ferris

Grow your own

Here is a list of plants with fibres suitable for weaving: