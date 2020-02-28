You cat is relaxed if…
- Their head is raised
- Eyes are open and soft
- Whiskers are relaxed
- Ears are forward
- Tail is held up high in greeting in greeting and may have a little curl at the tip
- They are distributing their weight across all four feet evenly
- Might be meowing
You cat is ready to play if…
- Ears are forward
- Whiskers are forward
- Front paws are extended or swatting
- Eyes are soft and open with no pupil dilation
- Tummy in the air and legs stretched out
- Tail might be twitching
Your cat is scared or startled if…
- Tail is held high or low and out from the body
- Ears are back or flat
- Whiskers pushed forward
- Back is arched
- Eyes staring
- Mouth is open and hissing
Your cat is afraid if…
- Body is lowered
- Ears are back or flat
- Tail is low
- Eyes are staring
- Mouth is open and hissing
Your cat is aggressive if…
- Body lowered
- Ears back
- Whiskers flat to face
- Pupils are dilated
- Mouth is open and may be hissing
- Paws swiping
- Body positioned so they can easily use their legs defensively or roll away
You cat likes you if…
- Use their head to rub against you
- Sit on you or near you and knead with their paws
- Follow you from room to room and around the house
- Putting their bottom in your face
- Showing you their tummy while laying on their back
- Slow blinking at you
Your cat is stressed if…
- They are going to the toilet in all the wrong places, or experience pain while doing so
- Lots of meowing and vocalisation
- Excessive grooming or self-harm
- Decreased appetite
- Hiding, hissing or growling
- Sudden aggressive behaviour
