The post has since been shared by multiple Facebook pages and users and gathered hundreds of views.

In the video, a mother sprinkles ‘germs’ (pepper) into a bowl of water and asks her child to dip their finger into the water. Predictably, the pepper ‘germs’ then stick to the child’s finger.

The mother then structs her child to rub their finger in soap, and then dip it in the bowl of ‘germs’, which then repels the pepper flakes. Genius!

Check out the video below.

