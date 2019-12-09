Impressing your guests with a dazzling dinner table arrangement all comes down to correctly executing a theme. We spoke to Spotlight’s stylist Nick Casey, who gave us insight into how to recreate these dinner table looks. The best part? Everything is available from Spotlight! So it’s perfect for those decorating on a budget.

1. Traditional

“This table setting was created with a traditional Amirian table in mind, but updated for a summery Christmas in Australia,” says Nick. “Traditional colours and prints don’t have to feel old-fashioned. We’ve updated this look with crisp white dinnerware and summery plaids, you can even mix in natives with traditional foliage for your centre piece and include modern soft golds for sparkle.”

Traditional. Spotlight

2. Bling

“This white and gold tablescape brings a bit of bling t an outdoor setting,” says Nick. “Make your basic whiteware pop with brassy charger plates and matching cutlery. We’ve eschewed tradition by laying out all the additional napery and cutlery you could possibly need, so there’s no need to constantly run back inside the house!”

Bling. Spotlight

3. Bright

“Disposable tableware doesn’t have to be boring and white. Spotlight’s Glamour Luxe range is modern, festive and perfect for picnics in the park,” says Nick. Grab a tablecloth and tiny tree to spruce up the picnic table and if you’re worried about crockery at the park, bamboo serving trays and wooden boards work just as well.”

Spotlight

Top table setting tips

Create dimension with tablecloths, runners, placemats and napkins. Layer up to create a luxurious look

A centrepiece of native foliage, candles and leftover baubles will tie your tree to your table

A cloth napkin is a surefire way to make your table feel extra special.

Small timber decorations, gingerbread cookies or sprigs of foliage from the garden make beautiful touches for each table setting.

Use candles in votives to avoid your centrepiece catching fire

