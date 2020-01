Step 1

Grab some olive oil and the measuring cups you intend to use.

Step 2

Using a clean finger, rub olive oil around the inside of the measuring cups.

Step 3

Pour in your ingredients and watch as it slides right out – no mess or fuss!

Want to see the hack in action? Check out the video below.

Too easy!

